The OZ Trails U.S. Pro Cup begins this weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Pro Cup Race will cap off a weekend of actions for cycling fans and will act as an Olympic qualifier for this summer’s games in Japan.

On Friday, there is a short track racing event. On Saturday, there will be a full day of amateur racing for anyone who wants to take a test ride on the track.

“The big show, that’s Sunday,” said Experience Fayetteville Cycling Coordinator Brannon Pack. “That’s when if you’re a spectator and you truly want to see the top athletes in this sport compete at what is the highest level, come out to Centennial Park in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and see the men and women representing their countries. These are the same athletes that you’ll be able to watch this summer in Tokyo.”

The event will also feature a vendor expo, a kids area, and food trucks.

Experience Fayetteville is hosting a U.S. Pro Cup this weekend and next.

For more information, including daily race schedules, visit experiencefayetteville.com.