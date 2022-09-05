ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dress for Success Northwest Arkansas will host the third annual Tour de Tacos cycling event on September 9.

According to a press release from Dress for Success, the event will benefit women and families that use their services for economic independence in finding jobs, removing barriers in the workforce, and providing resources for clothing job skills, resume writing, and career coaching.

The event will start and finish at KeyPoint Chruch in Bentonville. The event includes 100-, 62-, 30-, and 7-mile bike rides along the Razorback Greenway Trail System with restaurants and businesses set up to provide cyclists food and hydration.

The release says the event is expected to have over 700 cyclists participate from over 14 different states.

“We are so grateful for all those who participate in the Tour de Tacos and Tour de BBQ events each year to help women and children in the community,” said Rachel Cox, executive director for Dress for Success NWA. “These events are not only about raising money for the cause, but also raising awareness for the need to help women toward economic independence creating taxpayers, healthy contributors, and empowering families to long-term success which betters the community as a whole. We are thrilled to have another great year upon us.”

Cyclists will vote on their favorite taco stop after the ride, and the top-voted stop will receive the Cyclist Choice Award. All proceeds from the event will benefit Dress for Success NWA.

According to the release, the event will also hold a brief flag ceremony and a moment of silence for the anniversary of 9/11 before each ride.

The rides will take place as follows:

100 mile – 6:30 a.m.

62 mile – 7:30 a.m.

30mile – 8:30 a.m.

7 mile – 9:30 a.m.

Online registration for the event closes on September 6, and the day of event registration will open at KeyPoint Church at 6 a.m. The event’s website can be found here.