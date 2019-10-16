Uber Bike Lane Alerts feature coming to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Uber today announced its new bike safety product is now available in Fayetteville.

The Bike Lane Alerts feature aims to increase the awareness of people on bikes and scooters via the Uber app by sending notifications to riders when their drop off is on or near a bike lane.

According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration’s 2017 crash stats, there were nearly 800 cycling fatalities in the US.

To help increase awareness of other modes of travel on the roads, Uber began piloting Bike Lane Alerts in select cities earlier this year.

Following positive rider and driver feedback, the feature is now available in more than 200 cities and 30 countries around the world.

