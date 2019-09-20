VeoRide celebrates successful first year in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The VeoRide Bike Share Program rolled out last year on September 19 in Fayetteville and on the University of Arkansas campus.

The program launched as Arkansas’s largest bike-share program with 290 pedal bikes and 50 e-bikes.

In February, VeoRide added 100 e-bikes to the fleet for a total of 440 bikes.



In the program’s first year, more than 85,000 trips were taken by 8,705 VeoRide users. Data shows that more than 18,000 miles were ridden and VeoRide has received zero reports of injuries.

The company started in 2017 at Purdue University and now operates in 36 cities across the United States. The Fayetteville-UA program ranks number one in ridership of VeoRide’s mid-sized metro markets.



“We are very proud of the program’s success,” said Dane Eifling, Bicycle and Pedestrian Programs Coordinator for the City of Fayetteville and the University of Arkansas. “Every decision made with this program has been focused on maximizing ridership and increasing active transportation. We want to make sure the bikes are being used as much as possible every day.”

VeoRide is adjusting its pedal bike fee structure from a set 15-minute fee to a 30-cent unlock fee plus 5-cents per minute use fee. E-bikes prices will remain the same at a $1 unlock fee plus 10 cents per minute use fee.

Annual memberships are also available and allow users to take unlimited one-hour rides on pedal bikes. Annual memberships are priced at $70 for the public and $35 for UA and Fayetteville public school students.