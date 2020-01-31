Walton Family Foundation announces grant for Delta project

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (AP) —Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Walton Family Foundation have announced a multi-million dollar effort to complete a biking and pedestrian trail in eastern Arkansas.

Now, about 44 miles of The Delta Heritage Trail State Park are complete, and officials hope to invest a total of $40 million to complete another 40-mile section, which would create one of the longest dedicated pedestrian and bicycle routes in Arkansas.

The funding includes a $20 million matching grant from the Walton Family Foundation, and the state is applying for federal grants to match the grant. 

