“In my life, I’ve had two main focuses professionally,” says Dr. Derek Brown of Brown Orthodontics. “My first was after teaching one semester high school biology, I decided I would rather be an orthodontist and I’m in my second focus now.” The second focus in question would be treating patients that have been told they can only be treated with traditional braces, with clear aligners or Invisalign.

After teaming up with Invisalign 4 years ago, Brown Orthodontics has treated thousands of patients. “As a consultant, I help them develop treatment plans and treatments for patients that are basically told they can’t be treated with clear aligners. But once I realized and was successfully treating patients with Invisalign, getting the same results with clear aligners that I could get with brackets and wires, it was game on.”

