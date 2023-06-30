The American Association of Orthodontists recommends that orthodontist evaluate your child around the age of seven. Dr. Derek Brown of Brown Orthodontics agrees stating that “I don’t find very many patients at seven or eight that need orthodontic treatment. What they need is just some advice as they’re growing. Sometimes a baby teeth that fall out too early or that are lost too late can cause some really significant problems.”

Dr. Brown believes that an ounce of prevention can be worth a pound of cure. “My goal is just to put them in our what we call a Growth Guidance Program and just watch as they grow. Provide some advice to the dentists that are, you know, seeking extra care and just making sure there’s no surprises.”

All exams for patients that are in the Growth Guides program is complimentary. “It doesn’t cost anything to come in, you know, it just cost time. I wish everyone would do it because there’s so many things that we can avoid if we simply get the patient in early enough. Unfortunately, the problem in our profession is the majority of orthodontists want to put braces or Invisalign on every patient that walks in. And if I’m not going to put it on my own son or daughter, I’m not going to recommend it for someone else’s child.”

To learn more about the Growth Guidance Program or to book an appointment with Brown Orthodontics, visit their website.