Dr. Derek Brown, of Brown Orthodontics, was born and raised in Austin, Texas. After graduating high school, Dr. Brown and his family moved to Northwest Arkansas, where he attended the University of Arkansas. “I got my degree in teaching high school biology, and that first summer I was looking for a summer job, got one lined up, mowing in Bella Vista, and my buddy said his orthodontist was looking for somebody to work the summers, take out the trash and doing some lab work. The problem was mowing was $5.50 an hour and working for the orthodontist was $5 an hour”, Dr. Brown says.

Dr. Brown was leaning towards sticking with mowing, until his dad sat him down and explained the power of air conditioning while doing summer jobs. That advice kick started his journey on the path of Orthodontics. “You know, teaching high school biology was awesome, but I learned really fast, I’d rather be an orthodontist.”

As an orthodontist, Dr. Brown has worked on between 10 to 15,000 patients over the past 33 years. “Orthodontics and Maxillofacial Orthopedics or moving teeth and changing the way children’s jaws are grown has been an incredible experience, and I think it’s the best profession in the world.”

To learn more about Brown Orthodontics or to schedule your appointment, visit their website.