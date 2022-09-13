“You know, one of the things I’ve gotten so excited about over the years is the digital aspect of orthodontics. It’s gone from an analytical, you know, eyeball it, put it there. A lot of art involved in the process of orthodontics, to digital. I actually virtually will place braces on now, before a patient has even come into the office to get the braces on. I’ve gone through all the wires virtually, I’ve straightened the teeth, at the end, I move braces and brackets around to get them in just the right position I need at the end of treatment to get that perfect smile, and then I go back to the crooked teeth, 3D print a tray that holds the braces in the exact position I want them at the end of treatment to glue the braces on. It’s amazing. I was so excited the other day when I noticed there was a patient in the chair from Fort Smith. The family’s son desired to have his malocclusion, or complicated, kind of bite problems fixed with Invisalign, and was unable to find anyone to do it. In fact, he had a tooth that was stuck in his lower jaw, and everyone had told him there’s no way you can treat an impacted K9 with Invisalign. I find that, at this point in time, I can actually treat more complicated patients and more patients with clear liners than I can with braces, completely opposite of what you hear across the nation.”
At Brown Orthodontics, we do more than just straighten teeth. Dr. Derek Brown and our team create a unique environment where patients’ smiles are transformed. When a person’s smile changes, it can transform his or her life, and we are excited to be a part of it.
Dr. Brown offers a wide range of proven treatment options, and is able to find the methods that work for you and your lifestyle. Take advantage of:
- Traditional and clear braces for all ages
- Two-phase treatment
- Invisalign® clear aligners for adults and teens
- iTero® digital impressions
Ours is a practice where you’ll not only receive exceptional care, but you will know you are respected and valued, and you feel comfortable. We’ve been delivering compassionate orthodontic care for nearly two decades, and created thousands of amazing smiles that will last a lifetime.
We are honored and proud to hear when our patients say we are friendly, caring, and make them feel like family.