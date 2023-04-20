EUREKA SPRING, AR – On July 1st fireworks will light up the night sky at 10 Mint Ridge Road in Eureka Springs. 3B Off-Road and RV Park will be celebrating the Fourth of July a bit early this year with fireworks and live music.

“The team at 3B Off-Road and RV Park would like to thank our military for all they do. May we never forget the freedom we have because of you.”

The Best Off-Road Park In Arkansas

Welcome to Eureka Springs Adventure Park, Arkansas’s exciting hidden gem! We offer adrenaline-packed adventures at our park in the Ozark Mountains. Plan to spend your next trip with us for a romantic getaway, family vacation, time with friends, or a family reunion. You’ll find everything you need at our park for an experience that you, your friends, and your family will remember for many years.

Our 150-acre Arkansas adventure park has everything you need for a fun time, with one of the best campgrounds in the Ozarks, camper rentals, trails, Polaris Side by Side(SxS) rentals, and Polaris Slingshot rentals. Our amphitheater, the On The Rocks Amp & Bar, has spacious grounds for concerts, special events, and gatherings.

We have over 50 miles of off-road trails rated from intermediate to extreme. Whether you are new to the sport or experienced with riding an off-road vehicle and other motorized vehicles, we’ve got something for you. Each spacious site at our campground and RV Park has full or partial hookups with plenty of privacy. Bring your tent, truck camper, or 45′ motorhome, or rent a camper from us.

