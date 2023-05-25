Baptist Health wants to thank those who bravely served our country and especially those who now care for patients at Baptist Health. Whether you wear a uniform or scrubs, you’re a true hero. We can’t thank you enough.

For more than a century, Baptist Health has delivered All Our Best in health care through Christian compassion and innovative services. Baptist Health is Arkansas’ most comprehensive health care organization with more than 250 points of access that include 11 hospitals; urgent care centers; a senior living community; over 100 primary and specialty care clinics; a college with studies in nursing and allied health; a graduate residency program; and access to virtual care anytime, anywhere. It is also the largest private not-for-profit health care organization based in Arkansas, providing care through the support of approximately 11,000 employees, groundbreaking treatments, renowned physicians and community outreach programs. For more information about Baptist Health, visit Baptist-Health.com, call Baptist Health HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST or download the myBaptistHealth app.

Baptist Health-Fort Smith is the oldest hospital in Arkansas, having originally been built in 1887. Since then, the Fort Smith hospital has expanded at its current location on Towson Avenue. Baptist Health-Fort Smith, which serves residents of the River Valley, joined Baptist Health in November 2018 and has 492 licensed beds. The nationally recognized, faith-based hospital is just south of downtown Fort Smith.

Baptist Health-Fort Smith’s Emergency Department is a Level III trauma center, which means it has demonstrated the ability to provide advanced trauma life support (ATLS) prior to the transfer of patients to a higher-level trauma center.