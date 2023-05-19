Our founder and CEO, William “Bill” Ferguson has spent over 50 years in the trucking business. Bill has been a driver, broker, and owner/operator of trucking companies. When Bill decided to move out of driving and into brokering loads, he spent many hours in a one-room shack across from a truck scale in Springdale, Arkansas. He wrote down every truck name that rolled through the scale and begin calling them. Through years of this kind of hard work, Bill was able to open Polar Express, Inc . in the early 1970s. Bill successfully operated Polar Express for 25 years, and had 185 trucks.

Bill founded Comstar Enterprises, Inc. in 1995. He started the company with 15 trucks, and only a handful of customers who would book loads with a small company. By 1999, Comstar had grown to 25 trucks. Today we have a fleet of 76 tractors and 110 trailers. In November, 2012, Stephen Ferguson (pictured at far left) took the reigns as President & Chief Operating Officer.

Comstar Enterprises, Inc. is a service-based refrigerated carrier located in Tontitown, Arkansas. We are a third-generation family-owned business that has been operating successfully since 1996. Although Comstar Enterprises, Inc. is family-owned and operated, we have built a team of solid professionals, with a combined history of over 100 years in the transportation and logistics industries.