The team at Full Circle FarmCorps want to thank our military for everything they do. May we never take for granted the freedom we have because of you.

Full Circle FarmCorps is an AmeriCorps state program hosted by the Arkansas Resource Conservation and Development Council, supported by EngageAR.

​The mission of Full Circle FarmCorps is to confront food insecurity and strengthen communities through farming, outreach, and teaching in Arkansas. We currently have service sites in Little Rock and Rogers.

Over its first year of service, Full Circle FarmCorps expanded to support 28 AmeriCorps members, strengthening partnerships not only with service sites, but also with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, Farm to School Program, and the Arkansas Resource Conservation and Development Council.

In support of their collaborative growth across the state, this page transitioned from Arkansas GardenCorps to Full Circle FarmCorps in August 2020. It will continue to provide space for those with ties to Arkansas GardenCorps, as well as invite the exciting stories, news, and connections that come with Full Circle FarmCorps!

Another AmeriCorps state program, Arkansas GardenCorps, began in 2012 and was hosted by the Childhood Obesity Prevention Research Center and Access to Healthy Foods Research Group under the Arkansas Children’s Research Institute in Little Rock, Arkansas. It placed AmeriCorps service members in school and community gardens around the state, supporting nutrition education, volunteer outreach, and garden maintenance.

As Arkansas GardenCorps concluded in 2018, it worked with a central Arkansas nonprofit to start its own AmeriCorps program that could continue to fill service gaps in the community. The St. Joseph Center @saintjosephcenter, a 501(c)(3) urban farm located in North Little Rock, initiated Full Circle FarmCorps in 2020 before the program moved to ARC&D.