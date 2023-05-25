Indigo Sky Casino and Resort would like to thank the men and women serving our country by celebrating our freedom. With over fourteen hundred gaming machines, bingo, table games, three dining options, a coffee shop and more. There is nothing but fun at Indigo Sky Casino.

Indigo Sky Casino is one the largest casinos in NE Oklahoma, featuring two hotel towers, electronic games, RV Park, and more. Our Casino Floor boasts over 1,400 gaming machines, a variety of table games and a Bingo Hall for gamblers looking for a variety of gaming options. Indigo Sky Casino & Resort is also home to Shawanoe Restaurant and Creekside Bar & Grill. Creekside Bar & Grill offers the area’s only indoor golf simulator.

Working for a Stronger Community

Indigo Sky Casino is owned & operated by the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma. The net income from Indigo Sky Casino and all other Eastern Shawnee businesses helps to provide essential services such as health and social care, education, housing, career and other programs to the citizens of Eastern Shawnee Nation. To learn more about the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, visit http://www.estoo-nsn.gov/