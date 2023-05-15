Our staff at Jarvis Pediatric Therapy wants to say Thank You to our Troops, past and present.

Wendy Jarvis, OTR/L, and Ron Jarvis founded Jarvis Pediatric Therapy, Inc. in May 2005, as a pediatric occupational therapy clinic specializing in Autism Spectrum Disorders. The practice was originally located in a 1000-square-foot space in Elmwood Plaza.

By the summer of 2009, Jarvis Pediatric Therapy employed four full-time occupational therapists and needed to expand. The clinic moved to a 5,000-square-foot space in the same office complex, allowing the practice to grow even more. In 2010, physical therapy was added to the services provided.

During December of 2014, Jarvis Pediatric Therapy experienced many exciting changes. They moved to a bigger facility (over 7500 square feet) on McKenzie St. and developed a speech therapy department.

This expansion in services allows children to have the convenience of all three disciplines–occupational, physical, and speech therapies–in one location.