The Museum of Native American History (MONAH) in Bentonville, Arkansas, is a hidden gem that offers visitors a unique opportunity to learn about the rich and diverse cultures of Native Americans. The museum is dedicated to preserving and promoting the heritage, traditions, and contributions of Native Americans to the world.

Located in the heart of downtown Bentonville,

is a must-visit destination for history and culture enthusiasts. Upon entering the museum, visitors are greeted by a stunning collection of artifacts, art, and multimedia displays that showcase the history and traditions of Native American peoples.

MONAH also offers invitations to schools and groups to visit with hands-on activities like scavenger hunts and the touch and explore box.

One of the highlights of visiting

is the chance to interact with the knowledgeable and friendly staff, who are always willing to answer questions and share their expertise. They are passionate about educating visitors on the diverse cultures of Native Americans and are committed to preserving their heritage for future generations.

Overall, a visit to MONAH is a unique and enlightening experience. It provides an opportunity to learn about the rich history and culture of Native Americans, while also gaining a deeper understanding of their contributions to the world. If you’re ever in Bentonville, be sure to add MONAH to your list of must-visit destinations.