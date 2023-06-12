Moses Tucker Partners offers a full spectrum of commercial real estate services for clients throughout Arkansas. The firm’s headquarters is in downtown Little Rock, with offices in Bentonville. Moses Tucker Partners is the second largest commercial brokerage and management firm in the state, with 8.2 million square feet of commercial space under management in Arkansas and approximately 100 brokers and employees among two offices.

​The company’s three-decade history is perhaps best characterized by its pioneering efforts in revitalizing the urban core of Little Rock. Starting in the early 1980s, when founder Jimmy Moses— whose family was among the first to settle in Little Rock centuries ago—converted a pair of empty, historic warehouses into what’s known today as the Heritage Centers East and West, Moses Tucker’s quest to make Little Rock “America’s next great city” has only gained momentum in the years since. Such landmarks as the Little Rock Museum of Discovery, the Melton Building, and the River Market Mall comprise only a few of the firm’s high-profile projects; others include the Tuf Nut lofts—the first residential lofts to be developed in downtown Little Rock—the Arkansas Capital Commerce Center, The First Security Center, and the Rainwater Flats. The company also played an instrumental role in acquiring the site currently occupied by the Clinton Presidential Center and Heifer International buildings—the only site in the world boasting two contiguous LEED Platinum nonprofit centers.

​The firm’s presence stretches statewide with noteworthy projects including the revitalization of the downtown Argenta Arts and Entertainment District, a new urbanism, walkable community in North Little Rock and in Bentonville, the newly developed 8W Center office building and the community focused food hub, 8th Street Market.