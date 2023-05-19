We are your number one source for a wide array of hardware, home improvement items, and much more in a comfortable, friendly setting has been the name of the game at Nelson Hardware & Supplies. We are your locally owned and operated hardware store in Cave Springs, AR, that is your virtual general store for many of your needs.

You’re bound to experience a true down-home feeling when you shop at our friendly neighborhood store. Unlike our big-box competitors, we aim to take care of our customers on a close one-on-one basis. To us, it’s all about the customer.

Our wide selection of items features many brand-name products that you’ve come to trust. Whether you’re shopping for your home, farm, business, or personal needs, there’s something here for you. And if you can’t find what you’re looking for, our friendly staff will assist you with impeccable customer service.

Our Selection:

Adirondack Chairs

Bog Boots

Designer Face Masks

Electrical Supplies

Farm Supplies

Gardening Supplies

Hardware

Home Improvement Items

Case Knives & More

Livestock Feed

Local Honey

Pet Supplies

Plumbing

Melissa & Doug Toys

Big Country Toys

Heating Stove

Wall Heaters . . . And Much More

Don’t feel comfortable coming into our store? We gladly offer curbside pickup for your convenience. Contact us for more details.