We are your number one source for a wide array of hardware, home improvement items, and much more in a comfortable, friendly setting has been the name of the game at Nelson Hardware & Supplies. We are your locally owned and operated hardware store in Cave Springs, AR, that is your virtual general store for many of your needs.
You’re bound to experience a true down-home feeling when you shop at our friendly neighborhood store. Unlike our big-box competitors, we aim to take care of our customers on a close one-on-one basis. To us, it’s all about the customer.
Our wide selection of items features many brand-name products that you’ve come to trust. Whether you’re shopping for your home, farm, business, or personal needs, there’s something here for you. And if you can’t find what you’re looking for, our friendly staff will assist you with impeccable customer service.
Our Selection:
- Adirondack Chairs
- Bog Boots
- Designer Face Masks
- Electrical Supplies
- Farm Supplies
- Gardening Supplies
- Hardware
- Home Improvement Items
- Case Knives & More
- Livestock Feed
- Local Honey
- Pet Supplies
- Plumbing
- Melissa & Doug Toys
- Big Country Toys
- Heating Stove
- Wall Heaters . . . And Much More
Don’t feel comfortable coming into our store? We gladly offer curbside pickup for your convenience. Contact us for more details.