In 1960 Earl Woker saw a need to provide his community with a place to have a genuine experience while buying their building materials. Russellville Lumber Company was born and became a staple to the citizens of the River Valley. In following years Earl’s three sons: John Whiteside, Joe Whiteside and Jim Woker grew the business and extended its services. A family of successful businesses still exist today: RGC Glass Inc, EWI Constructors, Inc, Environmental Protection Associates, Environmental Enterprise Group and 3W Co Real Estate.



Russellville Glass Company was the first of the extended businesses. John Whiteside led Russellville Glass Company to become the River Valley’s go-to place for glass, windows, mirrors and doors. You can find the same friendly, generous smiles today as you have all the previous years.



In 2000 the company decided to add a second office in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The booming commercial construction market was open to competition and the need for a glass and glazing subcontractor was apparent. The company re-branded itself as RGC Glass Inc to better fit its desire to be statewide.



RGC Glass Inc continues to pride itself as an authentic, generous and transparent place to conduct business with citizens of the great state of Arkansas. Our Fayetteville, Arkansas branch focuses on commercial projects including remodels, tenant finish outs and large ground-up projects.

Earl Woker would be pleased to see his sons John, Jim and Joe all have an impact on the growth and success of the company. After two generations of leadership, RGC Glass Inc is embarking on its next journey as Earl’s grandson John Garrett Whiteside will lead the company from 2015 forward.