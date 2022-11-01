Meet Ramon Peck. Ramon was born with a condition called Hirschsprung’s disease. As a result, Ramon’s large intestine did not have nerve endings and had to be surgically removed. This causes him to rely on a Central IV line to help sustain his life, as well as a G-tube for feeding.

With the help of Children’s Therapy T.E.A.M, Ramon now has a chance to do one thing most people with Hirschsprung’s disease don’t; swim.

Watch the video above to see Ramon’s story and to learn how Children’s Therapy T.E.A.M has helped Ramon have a new way of life.