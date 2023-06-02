The Grace School is a fully accredited, year-round private school alternative that utilizes Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) to inspire learning in the lives of their students, like Jackson. When Jackson was around six weeks old his mother, Kayleigh, noticed that something was not right with her son. “He was having some rapid eye movements and some things that look like seizures. And so we actually first got his seizure diagnosis when he was like seven weeks. He started in therapy at about 12 months old, but then we received his autism diagnosis when he was six years old, and that was actually a big game changer.”

Over the next few years, both Jackson and Kayleigh struggled with the effect autism had on Jackson’s schooling. “As a parent, you’re just like, what the… what in the heck do I do? I did actually try to homeschool for a little while, but Jackson didn’t want that. Jackson wants to be in school. He wants to be around people and so it was just this toss up.” After a long search for a better schooling experience for Jackson, Kayleigh enrolled her son at The Grace School. “Before coming to The Grace School, Jackson was not happy to go to school. He did have people there at his school that he loved. But just as a whole, I don’t feel like they were equipped to be able to handle Jackson, and that was evident.”

“Jackson’s been here for two years. I remember him coming through, doing his intake evaluation, doing a speech evaluation with a therapist. It’s a lot of fun to work with these kids and see the progress that they’re making to be able to have them work together in a classroom, be safe, be friendly and enjoy coming to school. It’s just really amazing ,” recalls Lauren Murphy, Director of Academics at The Grace School. “Since coming to The Grace School, we’re now able to go to my other son’s basketball games all together, and Jackson can sit there and be in an arena full of people and he has fun,” Kayleigh states.

