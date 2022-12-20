Meet Aubree Shaw. Aubree was born with a rare genetic condition called asphyxiating thoracic dystrophy, better known as Jeune’s Syndrome. Children born with Jeune’s Syndrome have a small chest and ribcage.

Allison Boyd, Occupational Therapist with Children’s Therapy T.E.A.M recalls when she first started working with Aubree, “She came home and she was so immunocompromised. We would take off our shoes, we would gown, we would wash things before we brought it in the house, we would do everything in order to keep her safe and not bring anything into the home.”

Watch the video above to hear Aubree’s full story and to see how far she has come on her life’s journey with Jeune’s Syndrome, with the help of Children’s Therapy T.E.A.M.