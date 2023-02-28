Titus and Zane are two brothers that are on a mission to raise awareness about Morquio Syndrome and give children hope for a better future. Their passion has inspired them to create their very own YouTube channel, ‘Morquio, My Brother, and Me’, through which they hope to support and educate others affected by the rare syndrome.

Morquio Syndrome impacts physical growth and development, but not cognitive abilities. With the help of Children’s Therapy T.E.A.M., Titus and Zane are gaining abilities to help them improve their strength and mobility.

Watch the video above to learn more about Titus and Zane’s journey with Morquio and to see how Children’s Therapy T.E.A.M has impacted their lives.