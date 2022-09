September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

Meet Tim Farmer, Children’s T.E.A.M graduate, Pediatric Cancer survivor, and future chef. After being diagnosed with cancer at the age of 9-years-old, Tim has made great strides on his road to recovery with the help he received from Children’s Therapy T.E.A.M.

Watch the video above to hear Tim’s story and how Children’s Therapy T.E.A.M has impacted his life.