
6 Ways Cats Show Affection

Clear the Shelters

by: Clear the Shelters

Posted: / Updated:

View more videos at: https://www.cleartheshelters.com.

Ever wonder if your cat actually likes you? Here are six ways cats show affection to humans.

Clear The Shelter Locations

PARTICIPATING SHELTERS

Fayetteville Animal Services

1640 S Armstrong
Fayetteville, AR

Phone: 479-444-3456

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Website

Humane Society for Animals, Inc. of Benton County

407 E. Nursery Road
Rogers, AR

Phone: 479-636-3703

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Website

Centerton Animal Shelter

10404 AR-279
Centerton, AR

Phone: 479-795-0078

Hours: 7:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Siloam Springs Animal Shelter

1300 E. Ashley St.
Siloam Springs, AR

Phone: 479-524-6535

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Website

Paws and Claws Pet Shelter

2075 Madison 6555
Huntsville, AR

Phone: 479-738-1505

Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Website