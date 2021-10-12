Calling Animal Lovers: Send Your Nominees for Clear the Shelters’ PAWSitively Good Awards

Clear the Shelters

by: Clear the Shelters

Posted: / Updated:

Is there an animal lover in your community who goes above and beyond to help shelter pets?

NBC and Telemundo stations across the country are looking to honor dedicated animal heroes for the Clear The Shelters with the PAWSitively Good Awards.

Maybe it’s a neighbor who takes rescue dogs to get their daily exercise, or a Girl Scout troop that collects blankets to keep shelter pets warm. Maybe it’s a friend who always goes the extra mile to help an animal in need — these people do whatever it takes to care for shelter animals and find them forever homes.

Nominees can be individuals, groups or nonprofits.

Click here to nominate your local animal hero and tell us why they are PAWSitively Good.

reopeningJun 9

How to Prepare Pets for Your Return to the Workplace

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear The Shelter Locations

PARTICIPATING SHELTERS

Humane Society of the Ozarks

417 N. College Ave.
Fayetteville, AR

Phone: 479-444-7387

Hours: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Website

Centerton Animal Shelter

10404 Highway 279
Centerton, AR

Phone: 479-795-0078

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Website

Fayetteville Animal Services

1640 S. Armstrong Ave.
Fayetteville, AR

Phone: 479-444-3456

Hours: M-F, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Website

Kitties & Kanines

4800 S. 46th Street
Fort Smith, AR

Phone: 479-551-2221

Hours: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Website

Humane Society for Animals, Inc.

407 E. Nursery Road
Rogers, AR

Phone: 479-636-3703

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Website

Good Shepherd Humane Society

6486 Hwy 62 W.
Eureka Springs, AR

Phone: 479-363-1112

Hours: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Website

Trending Stories