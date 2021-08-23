Clear the Shelter highlight: Centerton Animal Shelter

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA) — It’s Clear the Shelter time to get pets adopted out and to support local animal shelters.

The first local shelter to highlight is the Centerton Animal Shelter. Cody Wilson is the Director of Animal Services for the shelter.

He said they have seen an increase in intake over the course of the summer. And while they aren’t at full capacity right now, he hopes they can get their furry friends into their “fur-ever” homes.

“Our adoption rate has always been pretty strong and continues to be so,” he said. “We hope to place all of these dogs into really good homes.”

He said they are offering half off on pet adoption fees, which includes spay and neuter surgery and a one-year rabies vaccine.

If you’re interested in adopting from the shelter, Wilson said to give them a call at 479-795-0078 or email them at animalservices@centertonar.us.

The Clear the Shelters campaign is also about supporting our shelters in other ways by donating food, money, and items like toys, blankets, and cleaning supplies.

Clear the Shelters is from August 23rd through September 19th.

Click here to learn more about Clear the Shelters and to get involved.