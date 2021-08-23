Clear the Shelter highlight: Centerton Animal Shelter

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA) — It’s Clear the Shelter time to get pets adopted out and to support local animal shelters.

The first local shelter to highlight is the Centerton Animal Shelter. Cody Wilson is the Director of Animal Services for the shelter.

He said they have seen an increase in intake over the course of the summer. And while they aren’t at full capacity right now, he hopes they can get their furry friends into their “fur-ever” homes.

“Our adoption rate has always been pretty strong and continues to be so,” he said. “We hope to place all of these dogs into really good homes.”

He said they are offering half off on pet adoption fees, which includes spay and neuter surgery and a one-year rabies vaccine.

If you’re interested in adopting from the shelter, Wilson said to give them a call at 479-795-0078 or email them at animalservices@centertonar.us.

The Clear the Shelters campaign is also about supporting our shelters in other ways by donating food, money, and items like toys, blankets, and cleaning supplies.

Clear the Shelters is from August 23rd through September 19th.

Click here to learn more about Clear the Shelters and to get involved.

PARTICIPATING SHELTERS

Humane Society of the Ozarks

417 N. College Ave.
Fayetteville, AR

Phone: 479-444-7387

Hours: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Website

Centerton Animal Shelter

10404 Highway 279
Centerton, AR

Phone: 479-795-0078

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Website

Fayetteville Animal Services

1640 S. Armstrong Ave.
Fayetteville, AR

Phone: 479-444-3456

Hours: M-F, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Website

Kitties & Kanines

4800 S. 46th Street
Fort Smith, AR

Phone: 479-551-2221

Hours: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Website

Humane Society for Animals, Inc.

407 E. Nursery Road
Rogers, AR

Phone: 479-636-3703

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Website

Good Shepherd Humane Society

6486 Hwy 62 W.
Eureka Springs, AR

Phone: 479-363-1112

Hours: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Website

