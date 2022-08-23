EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — The Good Shepherd Humane Society is waiving adoption fees on Saturday, August 27th, as a nod to NBCUniversal’s “Clear the Shelters” campaign.

“More than ever, we need people to adopt,” says Cole Wakefield, the executive director for the Good Shepherd Humane Society. “We’re seeing record numbers of animals coming in.”

The Good Shepherd Humane Society’s website says it’s been supporting pets and their owners since it was founded in 1974. The site also says it’s the only no-kill shelter that serves the great Carroll County area. In addition to adoptions, Wakefield says viewers and readers can support Good Shepherd through donations and volunteering.

KNWA is one of several NBC affiliate stations across the country running the campaign this month, which aims to help animals from shelters around the United States find permanent families.