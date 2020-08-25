Clear the Shelters: Good Shepherd Humane Society

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — All through August, NBC is partnering with KNWA to help Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive that helps find loving homes for animals in need.

This week for Clear the Shelters, we’re taking you inside of Good Shepherd Humane Society, an animal shelter in Eureka Springs that’s packed with dogs and a lot of kittens right now.

“Kitten season is strong so we have two nursing litters that are going to be up for adoption soon and ones that are already ready,” Cole Wakefield, Director of Animal Services says.

Wakefield says they’ve seen a rise in pet adoptions during the pandemic, as well as intake.

“Since we’re a little bit outside the urban centers of Northwest Arkansas, we’ve been able to stay open at a time when a lot of the other shelters in the city have closed so we’ve seen a lot of traffic come in,” Wakefield says. “So even though we are adopting more animals out we are still intaking quite a few so we’re still at our high levels.”

Wakefield says if you’re looking to adopt, their animals are spayed or neutered and they have ongoing promotions to help clear out the shelter.

“We are doing some reduce fees and fee waivers depending on the animal. If you have any questions about your animal if you have any issues introducing your animal to your home we’re always available here just a phone call away,” Wakefield says.

For other ways you can give back this month or to adopt a new furry best friend, visit our Clear the Shelters page.