Clear the Shelters: Humane Society of the Ozarks

All through August, NBC is partnering with KNWA to help clear the shelters - a nationwide pet adoption drive that helps find loving homes for animals in need.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — All this month, KNWA is teaming up with area shelters to find a home for animals and hope amid a pandemic. This week we’re taking you inside of Dogwatch.

“Of course we care about all of the animals that come to us and in the community as if they were our own,” Chase Jackson said.

Jackson is with the Humane Society of the Ozarks and works with Dogwatch. It’s a doggie day care and boarding center that also helps animals rescued by groups like the Humane Society.

“Dogwatch will step in and offer a foster place for them to stay here so they that they can be socialized with other dogs and play with other dogs instead of being locked inside a kennel at a shelter somewhere,” Jackson said.

For almost 20 years, Jackson said they’ve helped animals find homes and Clear the Shelters is just one of many events near and dear to their hearts.



“Getting all of the animals out of the shelters and into homes, even if it’s a foster home out of the shelters is the best environment,” Jackson said.

Jackson said donation boxes are set up at both their Bentonville and Fayetteville locations. You can donate food, toys or money. “We do really like being able to send dogs with a leash or a collar or toy,” Jackson said.

On our website, you can find other ways you can give back this month, or to adopt a new furry best friend.