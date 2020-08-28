Clear the Shelters: Kitties and Kanines

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — This week we’re taking you inside Kitties and Kanines in Fort Smith where they are working to clear the shelters.

Staff says one of their priorities is finding homes for those that have been in the shelter the longest.

22 pets are in need of homes.

“It’s kind of mixed half and half, dogs and cats,” adoption specialist Hannah Gray says. “They’re feisty little things.

Gray says the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t impacted adoptions too badly.

“We get 200 in a month, 200 out a month, between adoptions and transports so we stay busy,” Gray says.

But Gray says it’s still a good time to take advantage of lowered fees as it works to clear the shelter.

“The dogs that have been here the longest. Our normal adoption fees are $150, we’ve knocked $50-$75 on our older dogs to try to get them out into homes,” Gray says.

All adopted pets are fully vetted and ready to be part of a loving family.

“They come with all their shots done, microchip info, spayed or neutered and ready to be part of a loving family. We have so many people that have adopted pets from us and they are just a joy. I personally have rescued three and they are a light in my day,” Gray says.

Gray says everyone that adopts a pet will get a free bag of dog food and a goodie bag.

You can also go back to the shelter to renew any shots that need to be updated.