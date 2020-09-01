Clear the Shelters: Lowell Animal Shelter

The Lowell Animal Shelter is where you're next pet could be, right now it has more than a dozen animals looking for a home.

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “We have a few cats, a few kittens, few dogs on hand,” Tasha Moore said. ” [A] couple have been here couple about a year, a lot need homes.”

Tasha Moore is a kennel tech at the Lowell Animal Shelter.

“They want to be the best pets that they can for anybody and everybody,” Moore said.

She said if you’re not able to adopt, you can donate money to help the sick and injured animals that come in or donate items like blankets and litter

“Anything that we could normally use for the animals day to day – treats, food,” Moore said.

But if you are looking to expand your family, you can adopt a dog for $7 and if you’re a cat person, adoption fees are $65.

“It covers their normal shots, their first year rabies, microchips spade or neutered,” Moore said.

She says because of the pandemic, you’ll need to make an appointment before you can head inside.

“Everyone needs to adopt an animal,” Moore said.

You can find how to adopt a furry friend of your own or check out our previous stories on our Clear the Shelters page.

Clear The Shelter Locations

