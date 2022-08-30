ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The NWA Humane Society for Animals introduced Alexandria, a dog up for adoption at the shelter, to KNWA Today viewers Tuesday. During the interview, Clayton Morgan, who runs the shelter, says its a more stressful time for them. He says last week the shelter took in 30 dogs, and the first few Saturdays of Fall are typically periods where they see less adoptions.

“We’re going to have to start adopting animals again instead of shopping,” says Morgan. “We’re starting to walk through downtown everywhere and more people are shopping for dogs, buying dogs…y’all our shelters are at maximum capacity right now. Come to the shelter and adopt a dog.”

KNWA is participating in NBC’s “Clear the Shelters” campaign this August, to support animal shelters in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.