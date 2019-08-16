Clear the Shelters pet adoption weekend underway

Breaking News
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Saturday, August 17th kicks off the annual Clear the Shelters pet adoption event.

NBC owned stations and affiliates including KNWA are teaming up with animal shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

Fayetteville’s Animal Services has roughly twenty-five animals available for adoption and is just one of the many participating shelters in Northwest Arkansas. Ryan Gutierrez of Fayetteville Animal Services, joined KNWA Today’s Tavares Jones to discuss more on what potential pet families should know ahead of heading to the shelter for adoption.

To learn more about the current pets available for adoption, visit Fayetteville Animal Services’ website.

Clear The Shelter Locations

Adoption Counter

PARTICIPATING SHELTERS

Fayetteville Animal Services

1640 S Armstrong
Fayetteville, AR

Phone: 479-444-3455

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Website

Humane Society for Animals, Inc. of Benton County

407 E. Nursery Road
Rogers, AR

Phone: 479-636-3703

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Website

Centerton Animal Shelter

10404 AR-279
Centerton, AR

Phone: 479-795-0078

Hours: 7:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Siloam Springs Animal Shelter

1300 E. Ashley St.
Siloam Springs, AR

Phone: 479-373-1309

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Website

Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Inc.

32 Bella Vista Way
Bella Vista, AR

Phone: 479-855-6020

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Website

