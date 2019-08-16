Clear the Shelters pet adoption weekend underway

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Saturday, August 17th kicks off the annual Clear the Shelters pet adoption event.

NBC owned stations and affiliates including KNWA are teaming up with animal shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

Fayetteville’s Animal Services has roughly twenty-five animals available for adoption and is just one of the many participating shelters in Northwest Arkansas. Ryan Gutierrez of Fayetteville Animal Services, joined KNWA Today’s Tavares Jones to discuss more on what potential pet families should know ahead of heading to the shelter for adoption.

To learn more about the current pets available for adoption, visit Fayetteville Animal Services’ website.