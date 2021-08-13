Clear The Shelters Returns With 2021 Adopt & Donate Campaign

Animal shelters across the country are once again teaming up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find loving homes for pets in need with the Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign.

The stations’ month-long “Adopt & Donate” effort will feature virtual pet adoptions and make it easy for people to donate online to participating shelters and rescues. The campaign runs from Aug. 23 through Sept.19, 2021.

Clear The Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal. Every year, NBCUniversal Local’s NBC and Telemundo owned stations, plus affiliated stations, partner with animal shelters and rescues in their communities to host Clear The Shelters events.

NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5/KXAS and Telemundo 39/KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Since 2015, NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign has resulted in more than a half million pets finding new homes.

Clear The Shelter Locations

PARTICIPATING SHELTERS

Humane Society of the Ozarks

417 N. College Ave.
Fayetteville, AR

Phone: 479-444-7387

Hours: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Website

Centerton Animal Shelter

10404 Highway 279
Centerton, AR

Phone: 479-795-0078

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Website

Fayetteville Animal Services

1640 S. Armstrong Ave.
Fayetteville, AR

Phone: 479-444-3456

Hours: M-F, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Website

Kitties & Kanines

4800 S. 46th Street
Fort Smith, AR

Phone: 479-551-2221

Hours: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Website

Humane Society for Animals, Inc.

407 E. Nursery Road
Rogers, AR

Phone: 479-636-3703

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Website

Good Shepherd Humane Society

6486 Hwy 62 W.
Eureka Springs, AR

Phone: 479-363-1112

Hours: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Website

