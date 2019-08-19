Clear the Shelters: Top Moments From Around the Country

This reunion between a Dutchess County woman and her pet was 11 years in the making − and it took years of dedication from a SPCA staff member to make it happen.

Dutchess County SPCA staff Carol O'Connell reunited Maggie with her missing cat, Tiger, on Thursday after she spent three years trying to earn the trust of the stray cat who had been coming by her home every now and again, the animal organization said.