’Extremely Obese’ Owl Released Back Into Wild After Being Too Fat to Fly

Clear the Shelters

by: Clear the Shelters

Posted: / Updated:

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 22: A Short Eared Owl hunts at Elmley National Nature Reserve on October 22, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Even birds of prey may have trouble losing those post-holiday pounds.

A British wildlife charity has said that an owl that was found in a ditch in early January and initially thought to have been injured turned out to be “simply extremely obese,” according to NBC News.

The Suffolk Owl Sanctuary in eastern England told NBC News on Thursday that the sopping wet “little owl” (Athene noctua) was brought in by a member of the public in early January. When staff examined and weighed the bird, she was “a rather chunky” 245 grams, according to the group’s social media.

This is roughly a third heavier than a large healthy female little owl. The extra weight meant she was unable to fly properly due to the fatty deposits.

As it is unusual for wild birds to be in this condition, the sanctuary’s falconers decided to monitor her for a few weeks to see why she had put on weight.

Read more at NBC News.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear The Shelter Locations

PARTICIPATING SHELTERS

Fayetteville Animal Services

1640 S Armstrong
Fayetteville, AR

Phone: 479-444-3455

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Website

Humane Society for Animals, Inc. of Benton County

407 E. Nursery Road
Rogers, AR

Phone: 479-636-3703

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Website

Centerton Animal Shelter

10404 AR-279
Centerton, AR

Phone: 479-795-0078

Hours: 7:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Siloam Springs Animal Shelter

1300 E. Ashley St.
Siloam Springs, AR

Phone: 479-373-1309

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Website

Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Inc.

32 Bella Vista Way
Bella Vista, AR

Phone: 479-855-6020

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Website