FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — All throughout August, KNWA/FOX24 is taking part in the nationwide Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive.

Almost 1,400 shelters and rescues participate from every state. One of those shelters is Fayetteville Animal Services.

Justine Lintz with the shelter spoke on August 3 about how these events help not only them but the pets they take care of.

“So the shelter is not a home. We try to make it as nice as possible here, but it is really difficult on dogs and cats. In a group environment confined to cages, it’s really difficult,” Litz said.

In 2022, Clear the Shelters set a new record with more than 160,000 pet adoptions.