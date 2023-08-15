Animal shelters across the country are in crisis as millions of pets are entering shelters but a growing number are not being adopted. NBC Universal Local’s clear the shelters campaign in partnership with Hill’s Pet Nutrition are rallying advocates across the country to help deserving shelter pets find new homes.

Watch as Good Day NWA visits with Caroline Chulick, VP of Marketing for Hill’s Pet Nutrition U.S., and Sophie Gamand An award-winning photographer and animal advocate.

This segment is sponsored by Hill’s Pet Nutrition.