FORT SMITH, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — In July, the Fort Smith Animal Haven, or what you might know as the Kitties and Kanines Shelter, helped 85 animals find a home, and for ‘Clear the Shelters’ they’re hoping to double that number, but they have a long way to go.

Kylie Roe with the Fort Smith Animal Haven said every day animals are brought to the shelter in need of care, but unless they come from animal control they’re being turned away.

Roe said with the shelter at full capacity, it’s hard to give each animal the attention they deserve.

“You really want to get them out to people that deserve to have them. It’s harder to see those babies that you fall in love with not being loved in as much of a capacity as they should be loved in,” said Roe.

The Fort Smith Animal Haven has around 380 animals looking for a forever home. ‘Clear the Shelters’ runs through Wednesday, August 31.