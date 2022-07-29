FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA is helping thousands of animals find homes during this year’s Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive.
Clear the Shelters is hosted by NBC local stations, like KNWA, nationwide.
The following shelters are participating where you can become a forever home for the pets in our region.
- Lowell Animal Shelter
- Kitties and Kanines
- Humane Society of the Ozarks
- Good Shepherd Humane Society
- Humane Society for Animals
Clear the Shelters runs through the entire month of August.