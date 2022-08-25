FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA/FOX24 would like to feature the Humane Society of the Ozarks for this month’s Clear the Shelters event.

While the Humane Society may not have a physical building, it still makes a huge impact on the animals in the community.

The group understands not many people in the community know what the Humane Society is because of its lack of property.

“We have foster homes and board facilities, that we solely rely on to keep our animals safe until they are adopted,” said Chase Jackson with Humane Society of the Ozarks.

Rather than sitting in a shelter, the Humane Society of the Ozarks gives animals a home-like atmosphere while they wait to be adopted.