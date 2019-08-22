Kelly Clarkson to Host Clear the Shelters TV Special

Grammy award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson will host this year’s Clear the Shelters special, a 30-minute show recapping the NBC and Telemundo stations’ annual pet adoption drive.

Clear the Shelters, now in its fifth year, culminated on Aug. 17 with more than 2,000 shelters participating in dozens of communities across the country.

The month-long campaign helped more than 140,000 pets find forever homes, with over 35,000 animals adopted on Aug. 17 alone.

“The Voice” coach and host of her own daytime program, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which premieres this fall, said she’s excited to share the heartwarming adoption stories of pets who have been waiting for “a Moment Like This” to find their forever home.

“I am a huge animal lover and can tell you from personal experience that when you open your heart and home to a rescue animal, your pet will thank you every single day of its life. It’s the most beautiful and purest form of unconditional love you can ever have,” Clarkson said.

And Clarkson would know.

The Texas native’s home in Mansfield once served as a “rescue ranch” for all the “Broken and Beautiful” creatures she took in, including 30 dogs, 14 horses, several ponies and two pigs, NBC News reported. Clarkson put the property on the market in 2012 for $1.45 million before pulling the listing two months later. It was not clear whether Clarkson still owned the property.

The special will air on NBC stations beginning Friday, Aug. 23 (check local listings).