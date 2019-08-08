Military Dogs Honored With Forever Stamps

Clear the Shelters

by: Clear the Shelters

Posted: / Updated:

The four-legged heroes of the nation’s military were officially recognized by the U.S. Postal Service with Forever stamps Thursday.

Each of the stamps features an illustration of one of the four breeds – German shepherd, Labrador retriever, Dutch shepherd and Belgian Malinois – that most commonly serve in America’s armed forces.

“As a military veteran and former law enforcement officer, I have the greatest appreciation for these animals and the service they provide,” David C. Williams, vice chairman of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors, said in a statement. “Today, these dogs are born and raised to serve alongside soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen and women, and members of the Coast Guard. They are heroes deserving of our respect and gratitude.”

Customers may purchase the Military Working Dogs stamps by clicking here, calling 800-782-6724 or at their local post office.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear The Shelter Locations

Adoption Counter

PARTICIPATING SHELTERS

Fayetteville Animal Services

1640 S Armstrong
Fayetteville, AR

Phone: 479-444-3455

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Website

Humane Society for Animals, Inc. of Benton County

407 E. Nursery Road
Rogers, AR

Phone: 479-636-3703

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Website

Centerton Animal Shelter

10404 AR-279
Centerton, AR

Phone: 479-795-0078

Hours: 7:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Siloam Springs Animal Shelter

1300 E. Ashley St.
Siloam Springs, AR

Phone: 479-373-1309

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Website

Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Inc.

32 Bella Vista Way
Bella Vista, AR

Phone: 479-855-6020

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Website