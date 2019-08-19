Rescued Pets Have Heartwarming Reaction to Being Adopted

KNWA
by: Clear the Shelters
Across the country thousands of animals are finding forever homes. Watch some of these lucky pets as they meet their new families for the very first time.
Fayetteville Animal Services
1640 S Armstrong
Fayetteville, AR
Phone: 479-444-3455
Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Website
Humane Society for Animals, Inc. of Benton County
407 E. Nursery Road
Rogers, AR
Phone: 479-636-3703
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Centerton Animal Shelter
10404 AR-279
Centerton, AR
Phone: 479-795-0078
Hours: 7:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Siloam Springs Animal Shelter
1300 E. Ashley St.
Siloam Springs, AR
Phone: 479-373-1309
Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Inc.
32 Bella Vista Way
Bella Vista, AR
Phone: 479-855-6020