Stolen Dog Reunited With Family After Two Years

PARTICIPATING SHELTERS
Fayetteville Animal Services
1640 S Armstrong
Fayetteville, AR
Phone: 479-444-3456
Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Humane Society for Animals, Inc. of Benton County
407 E. Nursery Road
Rogers, AR
Phone: 479-636-3703
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Centerton Animal Shelter
10404 AR-279
Centerton, AR
Phone: 479-795-0078
Hours: 7:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Siloam Springs Animal Shelter
1300 E. Ashley St.
Siloam Springs, AR
Phone: 479-524-6535
Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Paws and Claws Pet Shelter
2075 Madison 6555
Huntsville, AR
Phone: 479-738-1505
Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.