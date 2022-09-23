Follow the hard-working staff at the Dumb Friends League in Denver, CO as they care for their animals with the help of Hill’s Pet Nutrition.
These Caring Shelter Vets Help Animals In Need
by: Clear the Shelters
PARTICIPATING SHELTERS
Humane Society of the Ozarks
417 N. College Ave.
Fayetteville, AR
Phone: 479-444-7387
Hours: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Lowell Animal Shelter
218 N. Lincoln St.
Lowell, AR
Phone: 479-770-2185
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kitties & Kanines
4800 S. 46th Street
Fort Smith, AR
Phone: 479-551-2221
Hours: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Humane Society for Animals, Inc.
407 E. Nursery Road
Rogers, AR
Phone: 479-636-3703
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Paws and Claws Pet Shelter
2075 Madison 6555
Huntsville, AR
Phone: 479-738-1505
Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Centerton Animal Shelter
10404 Highway 279 N.
Centerton, AR
Phone: 479-795-0078
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Good Shepherd Humane Society
6486 Hwy 62 W.
Eureka Springs, AR
Phone: 479-363-1112
Hours: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
