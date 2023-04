FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arvest Bank is trying to raise enough money to fund one Million Meals for people in need.

The money in its Million Meals campaign will help provide food for 84 food banks as well as organizations in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.

The Community Services Clearing House in Fort Smith will receive donations from events like Million Meals to help make sure kids in the area are fed.