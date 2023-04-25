FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arvest Bank continues to fight to end food insecurity through its Million Meals campaign.

Through May 27, you can help the bank end hunger in Northwest Arkansas.

Donations benefit more than 30 food partners in the area. One of the organizations the campaign helps is the United Way of Fort Smith.

Shea Foldvary, the president and CEO of United Way of Fort Smith says the work Arvest is doing in the community is vital.

The campaign has already surpassed 500,000 meals served.