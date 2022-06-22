BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Bentonville Film Festival is back in Northwest Arkansas for its 8th annual set of events.

Jason Netter is the producer of the festival. He said this is the first year back to in-person after a couple years of a virtual festival. According to Netter, film fans and film makers love the area so much– sometimes they decide to move here.

“A lot of people who come for the first time don’t know much about Northwest Arkansas. The next thing you know, they’re looking for a realtor,” said Netter.

This is also the first film festival of this type in the area. Netter said he’s glad to have an event like this somewhere it wouldn’t normally exist.

All the showings are free to adults, children and seniors. There are various activities set up during the Bentonville Film Festival so that both children and adults can have fun.

Actress Geena Davis is one of the sponsors of the festival. Davis said she’s looking forward to a year back in-person.

“It’s great to be back in person. That’s the one great thing about this- the town and way we’ve been welcomed by all the local folks has just been incredible,” said Davis.

Davis also mentioned how welcome she feels when she visits Northwest Arkansas for the annual festival.

“When I first came here to take a look at everything, I just thought ‘Oh my gosh, what a perfect place for a film festival’. Although, it had no movie theaters at the time, but it’s so quintessentially all-american,” said Davis.